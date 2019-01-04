Tia Mowry wears many hats in her life: actress, author, twin, wife, and mom. But one role that the Sister Sister and The Game star truly relishes is that of cook. This is not news to you if you ever watched her Cooking Channel show Tia Mowry at Home or if you’ve picked up her cook book Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

Mowry, bubbly and friendly, took time to talk to theGrio‘s senior editor Demetria Irwin about how being in the kitchen puts her in her zen place and how cooking in more healthy ways has truly changed her whole being. “By changing what you eat, you will experience emotional, mental, and even spiritual shifts. I know because I’ve done it,” Mowry wrote in her book.

For theGrio interview, Mowry excitedly tells viewers about her new partnership with McCormick and shares some of her favorite recipes. She is big on not sacrificing taste for health because who wants to eat bland food, right? Mowry offers up some invaluable tips on how to season food to perfection without using heaps of traditional salt and sugar.

The mom of two also shared a few stories about her family. Her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, believes he is the best cook in the house. “I always remind him, excuse me, I’m the one who had a cooking show!” said Mowry. Apparently, his eggs are amazing, but we’re going to stick with #TeamMowry for the top chef title of the Hardrict/Mowry household. Sorry, fella.

Watch the interview to hear more about Tia Mowry’s hilarious family tales and of course all of her yummy food recommendations. Let’s dig in!

