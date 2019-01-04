Wendy Williams says she is tired of gossip blogs spreading rumors about her husband’s alleged mistress and has now gotten her lawyer involved.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, last month popular entertainment site Love B. Scott published an article stating that friends of the talk show host were concerned she may be self-medicating with opioids or prescription medication to cope with her husband, Kevin Hunter’s alleged infidelity.

READ MORE: How Black youth diffused a situation with the cops — through video gaming

The site also ran a report claiming that after 21 years of marriage Hunter had impregnated the woman it named as Sharina Hudson, after a decade-long relationship.

“She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house,” said the source cited in the story. “Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone to college.”

In response to the reports, Williams’ team sent a cease and desist letter to the blog and categorically denied the allegations.

“Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your ‘sources,’ even if not specifically enumerated herein,” stated the letter.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Hunter had placed the New Jersey home he’s rumored to have lived in with Hudson, for sale at $719,000. In 2017, The Daily Mail wrote a viral expose about Hunter’s alleged “double life” and noted that the house in question was only nine miles away from the one he shares with wife Williams and their now 18-year-old son.

READ MORE: Offset’s alleged side chick begs Cardi B for forgiveness

“One plus one does not equal three,” Williams’ spokesperson said of the story. “This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there.”

Even though Hunter has been spotted out with Hudson on several occasions, in August, Williams declared to her viewing audience on The Wendy Williams Show, “I stand by my guy,” and then flashed off her wedding band. In September, she once again addressed the persistent rumors by telling radio show DeDe in the Morning that “no relationship is perfect.”