Kelly claims that did not watch a single minute of the Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly, according to TMZ.

Sources in contact with R. Kelly told TMZ, the singer is “disgusted” by the series, which makes shocking allegations against him including sex with various underage girls, physical abuse and mind control. People interviewed say he’s running a sex cult and spoke of his illicit relationship with Aaliyah.

The sources say R. Kelly views the series as a “vendetta” against him by producers and others who have hated him throughout his professional career. Kelly also says that he plans to “sue everybody,” including Lifetime, the alleged survivors of his abuse, and personalities like John Legend and Charlamagne Tha God.

TMZ says that R. Kelly’s team updated him on the various people who appeared on the show and he claims he doesn’t even know half of them. He says that the rest hate him for various personal and professional reasons.

Kelly also claims there were various people who wanted to go on camera and defend him but producers shut them out. The series concluded on Saturday and sparked conversations – and weird rationalizations and defenses – of his behavior across social media.

John Legend, pulling no punches, was open in his disdain for Kelly and what he felt was his obligation to speak out on Twitter.

“R. Kelly has brought so much pain to so many people,” the musician said in the portion of his interview, which aired on Saturday night. “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f— about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”