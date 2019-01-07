Less than three months after Megyn Kelly’s hour of the Today show was cancelled and Kelly was sent packing from NBC, we now know who will take over the 9 a.m. hour of the show.

Dylan Dreyer tweeted that she will be co-hosting with longtime weatherman and host Al Roker, along with anchors Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

—Atlanta’s Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee indicted on multiple child abuse charges—

The move will put a bow on the controversy that began back in October when Kelly said that she saw nothing wrong with people wearing blackface during a Halloween costume discussion.

“Back when I was a kid [blackface] was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” Kelly, who was born in 1970, said on Oct. 23. She apologized two days later but was quickly pulled from the show and soon departed from the network.

“I was wrong and I am sorry,” Kelly said on Oct. 25. “Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen and yesterday, I learned.

“I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise,” she added. “Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year. This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion.”

—Twitter infuriated after ‘white savior’ film ‘Green Book’ wins Best Picture at Golden Globes—

The move has not been made official by NBC, but Roker later shared the post with the message adding “I love these guys.” Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, co-hosted on Monday morning.

The move marks Roker’s return to the 9 a.m. hour. He and former NBC and MSNBC anchor, Tamron Hall, hosted the hour prior to Kelly’s arrival in 2017.