Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast member Tommie Lee has been indicted on multiple child abuse charges stemming from an October incident at a middle school.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lee whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was indicted on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school.

Lee has been accused of grabbing one of her children by the hair and shoving their head into a metal locker at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, according to an Oct. 16 police warrant. She also allegedly slapped the child’s hands with a purse strap and cursed at the child.

Lee was released on bond on those charges, but was later arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. That new charge is said to be due to her violating an order that forbade her from having contact with the child, but Jefferson went to her Smyrna home while the child was there.

Police found Lee hiding in the attic of the home and arrested her. According to Newsweek, when she first joined the cast in 2016, Lee said she had been arrested nearly 30 times for probation violations.

“Half the time I’ve been on probation without going to prison,” she told VH-1 in 2016. “Half the time I was put on probation, but I was still a badass.

“I still would violate probation,” she added. “I wouldn’t do community service, so [I] guess that you get booked again and [then] you got a whole new mugshot.”

Lee faces three felonies in the incident and could face up to 54 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Her next court date is unknown at this time.