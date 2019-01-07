As the fallout continues in the aftermath of Surviving R. Kelly, there have been a lot of suggestions about what should be done to the R&B singer. However, Daymond John, the founder of FUBU and co-host of Shark Tank, suggested that Kelly take his own life. But he only wants him to do so after he has paid for his crimes.

“Please don’t take your life now that we all know how f—ing disgusting you are,” John tweeted. “That’s way too easy!”

Watching #SurvivingRKelley . I am so sick to my damn stomach! Hey @rkelly , please don’t take your life now that we all know how fucking disgusting you are. Thats way too easy! Make amends with the victims and the families, serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail. — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) January 7, 2019

He then went on TMZ Live and explained his exact stance.

“I’m a big advocate for mental health and to say to take your life was an emotional statement,” John said, adding that he has never met Kelly and cut him off after he heard about the infamous tape in 2002. “I never listened to his music after that and I figured that he got off lucky and got a pass.

“But after seeing the abuse he did to young girls and mature females, and seeing the systems that he set up around him to execute this daily,” he added, “and to hush all these parents and these girls, what happens to our daughters. It’s just overwhelming. He’s going to have to serve his time on the ground or under God.

Earlier on Monday, famed Journalist Ed Gordon said that it was time to start believing women and stop supporting men like R. Kelly.

“Throughout all of this, Kelly continues to deny the claims and is now fighting back against some of his accusers,” he said to TheGrio. “Some in the court of public opinion say Kelly is just being setup by gold-diggers and haters. They blame the women, their parents, and the media. Ardent supporters say R.Kelly is a victim, yet another example of a Black man being taken down.

“Those people are a shrinking minority,” he added. “In Robert Kelly’s case like others including: Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer one has to start to believe where there’s smoke there’s fire.”



