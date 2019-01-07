A complicated love triangle – actually, rectangle – has led to four NYPD officers being stripped of their guns to prevent them from being used in a possible killing.

According to the New York Post, NYPD Sgt. Kandou Worley sergeant cheated on his girlfriend, officer Tyeis Coppin, with a fellow officer, Stephanie Gallardo whose husband, Cristian Gallardo, is also on on the force. The officers’ supervisors, realizing that the messy rectangle could become violent, took away everyone’s service weapons so they wouldn’t kill each other.

Worley and Stephanie Gallardo were both assigned to the department’s Strategic Response Group when the affair began last year. The duo was busted when Coppin, who is also a union delegate in the 32nd Precinct, found incriminating photos on his cellphone.

Coppin posted the photos to Worley’s Instagram account with the captions “I told my girl I loved her 10 mins b4 I f–ked this one,” and “She’s someone’s wife, she’s not my girl tho. I have one and this is not her!!!!”

On Dec. 26, Worley, who is also Gallardo’s supervisor, warned her that the photos were online, and the NYPD found out two days later. Gallardo admitted to the department that she and Worley had a “personal relationship” but said that she’d been separated from her husband, since March, even though they’re still living together and raising their 20-month-old daughter.

The NYPD report says a total of nine guns were seized from the four cops under a section of the department Patrol Guide that permits impounding firearms in “non-disciplinary cases,” including those involving “stress as a result of family or other situations.”

An NYPD spokesman told the Post that all four officers were eventually given back their guns and returned to active duty during the past week, pending results of the SOD investigation.