After the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly aired with testimonies from women detailing vicious beatings and sexual abuse at the hands of the disgraced musician, a Facebook page was created vowing to take down his accusers one by one.

Yesterday, TMZ reported that the embattled R&B singer planned to “expose” his accusers on a new website called SurvivingLies.com.

Monday afternoon, a Facebook page with the same name was launched and quickly removed by the social media company.

Facebook released this statement: “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

While it has not been confirmed that the Facebook page was launched by R. Kelly or someone from his team, the musician was reportedly planning to target the women who gave testimonies in an “attempt to expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.”

God don’t like ugly!

The six-part series was the talk of social media over the weekend, filled with salacious and damaging first-hand testimony from a number of women who claimed to be R. Kelly sexual abuse survivors and former underaged sex cult victims.

In the midst of these accusations against Kelly, his music sales are still soaring online and his music label RCA has also refused to drop him.

The Blast reported that Kelly’s streams saw a 16% increase in streams on his 2002 single, “Ignition,” on Spotify.

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to social media to ask why people are still buying his music in light of the docuseries, and plans hold an online forum Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST on Facebook Live. The 47-year-old is the architect behind the widely popular Red Table Talk show.