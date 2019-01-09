A Black woman in Iowa is outraged after getting into a verbal confrontation with an Uber driver who called her a n*gger, and went on a racist tirade just because he couldn’t follow directions to her destination.

Kiara White said the driver was driving down streets the wrong way and when she confronted him “Timothy” got upset and went on a nasty curse-filled tirade, calling her a “monkey” and a “bitch” among other things.

“My Uber Driver Went In On Me.. All Because He Couldn’t Read His Map & Went Down 2 One Ways & iSaid Idk If Uber Would Like That & He Tried To Put Me Out…. Nooo iPaid U Take Me To My Destination & The Whole Ride He Did Nothing But Say Racist Stuff To Me & Call Me Out My Name”

As she recorded, White didn’t back down from calling “Timothy” out about his vile language and shot back a few insults herself. When “Timothy” called her a “b*tch” she shot back that he was her b*tch since he was being paid to drive her around.

Touche, Miss Kiara!

White said she reported the driver to the ride-share company but said they blocked her and have not yet responded to her complaint.

Last September, Taniesha Travis an Uber customer in Las Vegas, claimed she was denied a ride home from the grocery store simply because she was black.

Travis reportedly called an Uber to pick her up from a store but once her request went through on the ride-sharing app, the driver texted her saying, “Great. another. N***a from Smith’s buying groceries for 6 kids. F***k off N***a.”

After that incident, the company assured customers that its community guidelines outline a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination.

Doesn’t seem like that’s working out too well for Uber.