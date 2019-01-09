Andrea Kelly, the ex-wife of R. Kelly, who appeared in the explosive Lifetime docuseries co-signing the other victims claims that the singer was indeed abusive, took to Instagram to continue telling her side of the story.

“Thank God for his grace, guidance, love AND deliverance,” Andrea captioned the post. “I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want [to] ‘expose’ the pain filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely.'”

After speaking out on Surviving Lies, Kelly, however, left folks confused on social media when an old video surfaced showing her singing one of her husband’s songs while also singing his praises.

In response to the criticism, in her Instagram post, Kelly alluded to the fact that her behavior is a part of a cycle abuse survivors tend to exhibit.

“NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED,” she continued. “And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO….as in IN MY PAST. YOU’RE NOT ALONE. … It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivor IAMDREAKELLY…”

Following the explosive sexual abuse allegations made in the Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime documentary, authorities in Chicago are now involved and encouraged alleged victims to to come forward with their stories to support a possible criminal investigation against the hitmaker, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Possible Investigation in Chicago

On Tuesday, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference and said she was “sickened” by the witness accounts and two decades worth of abuse accusations in the docu-series.

“There’s nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you,” Foxx said. “We need actual witnesses and victims to have the courage to tell their stories.”

Foxx said she found the documentary “deeply disturbing.”

“I was sickened by the allegations. I was sickened as a survivor. I’m sickened as a mother and I’m sickened as a prosecutor,” she said.

Foxx said her office is willing to open a criminal probe against Kelly who allegedly operated sex slave compounds in Chicago and in Johns Creek Georgia. In the docu-series, one of the victims, Asante Mcgee revisited the now empty Johns Creek home and was shook strolling through it as she recounted past gritty, sexual encounters with Kelly and other women.

Foxx said she has received “a number of calls from relatives of those who have had people in contact with Mr. Kelly over the course of the last couple of years.”

Foxx has also said that two Chicago-area families have contacted her office with claims that their loved ones are being held captive by the disgraced musician, the outlet reports. The women are reportedly over 18. The singer maintains homes in both Chicago and Atlanta.