R. Kelly may be facing eviction from the Chicago music studio where many of his alleged crimes took place.

According to TheBlast, he has two weeks to cough up $80,000 in back rent for the 8,000 square foot studio on Chicago’s West Side. He reportedly missed two balloon payments and failed to pay monthly rent.

Midwest Commercial Funding, the building’s owner, filed an eviction lawsuit against the 52-year-old star in July for breaking his contract that guaranteed a 10-year lease at $22,927.41 per month.

The studio (located at 219 N. Justine St.) was mentioned several times by women who say they were abused and sexually assaulted by the Grammy-winner in the explosive and heartbreaking Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

The Chicago Tribune reports that protestors gathered outside the studio this week in response to the six-hour documentary that premiered over the weekend.

For about an hour, the protesters endured freezing temperatures and erupted in cheers of “All the girls, we love you!” and “Black girls matter!” as speakers demanded Kelly be dropped from his record label and collaborators stop working with him.

Glenda Bridges, 55, of Austin, said she came to the protest with her daughter. They watched the Lifetime documentary series together.

“I have been a longtime R. Kelly fan,” Bridges said. “Until I saw the series and saw the survivors and realized he needs to be stopped.”

R. Kelly seems to be unbothered by the national outrage the documentary ignited against him. He celebrated his birthday at V75 nightclub on Wednesday night and reportedly weighed in on the controversy and belted out part of one of his hits “Bump N’ Grind.”

According to CNN, he made it clear he doesn’t care that the whole world believes he is a monster.

“I don’t give a f*** what’s going on tonight,” he reportedly announced to a huge group of fans.

