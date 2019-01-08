R. Kelly is reportedly now being criminally investigated in Georgia.

TMZ broke the news today.

Sources connected to the case told TMZ that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has opened an investigation into allegations made against the singer in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Investigators have reportedly been reaching out to survivors featured in the Lifetime project that was executive produced by dream hampton.

TMZ confirmed investigators reached out to Asante McGee, one of the women who escaped R. Kelly’s home. The attorney for Joycelyn Savage‘s family has also reportedly been speaking to investigators.

Despite decades of allegations of sexual abuse levied against the superstar, the music world has continued to celebrate the controversial singer—and downloads of his tracks have increased as well.

After the Lifetime series aired last week with heartbreaking testimonies from women detailing vicious beatings and sexual abuse, TMZ reported that the embattled R&B singer planned to “expose” his accusers on a new website called SurvivingLies.com.

Monday afternoon, a Facebook page with the same name was launched and quickly removed by the social media company.

Facebook released this statement: “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

While it has not been confirmed that the Facebook page was launched by R. Kelly or someone from his team, the musician was reportedly planning to target the women who gave testimonies in an “attempt to expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.”

In the midst of these accusations against Kelly, and the new Georgia criminal investigation, his music label RCA has still refused to drop him from their roster.

The Blast reported that Kelly’s manager Don Russell is also under investigation for allegedly harassing and threatening the parents of Jocelyn Savage.

Savage’s father Timothy reportedly told police that Russell began texting the morning of the premiere, that “it would be best for him and his family if the documentary does not air.”