A Texas student has been punished after hanging a noose from a staircase last month, district administrators said on Wednesday.

However parents at Weatherford High School are still on edge and want more to be done after a picture of the noose surfaced on Facebook.

“There are a lot of us that, this scares the hell out of us,” Karen Smith, an 11-year Weatherford resident, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is not funny. We have an all-white school board. They don’t get it. It doesn’t affect them, so they think it’s child’s play.”

The concerned mother said she transferred her son, who was a sophomore at Weatherford, to a new school because he no longer felt safe.

“I dealt with the racism that goes on here,” Smith told the newspaper. “There are just no consequences at all. Weatherford has been known for pushing things under the rug; they don’t want bad press. They don’t want anyone to know this happens at their school.”

On Wednesday, the district said in a statement on its website that he situation had been handled.

Weatherford ISD is aware of a photo of an inappropriate incident that was posted on social media today showing a noose hanging from the upper level outside of the Durant Auditorium at Weatherford High School. This photo is from an incident that occurred in early December. The student that was involved was immediately identified and consequences were enacted according to the WISD Student Code of Conduct.

We encourage anyone who is aware of any inappropriate actions or comments related to our schools to immediately contact a school administrator so the matter can be fully investigated and addressed.

Smith believes the district handed down an in-school suspension, calling it “a slap on the wrist,” to the student who hung the noose.