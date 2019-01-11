A student at a Maryland school stirred up quite the controversy when his SoundCloud account promoting slavery under the name Lil Plantation became popular among some of his peers, WBOC reports.

The eighth-grade student attends Mardela Middle and High School and the account was filled with hard-hitting songs with pro-slavery lyrics that promote physical abuse. Lil Plantation’s page was deleted after complaints.

Some of the music featured titles like “Whips Don’t Hurt Them,” “All Slaves Are The Same,” and “Whip Hands Free.” The lyrics like: “The whips won’t hurt them/New n*****s keep picking my crops, but the slaves can’t touch me so I’m not worried.”

The Wicomico County Board of Education has launched an investigation

The page became popular around the school because Lil Plantation reportedly encouraged his peers to listen, which eventually caught the ear of teachers, said Jamaad Gould, a local activist and graduate of the school.

Gould said his younger sister texted him and told him about the offensive SoundCloud account on Friday.

Gould said he called the school administrator on Friday to alert him about the account. Gould told The Daily Beast, the principal promised to take immediate action. The Wicomico County Public Schools opened an investigation.

Before the page was taken down, Lil Planation’s bio read: “Don’t get offended these songs our [sic] just for entertainment purposes online.”

“The fact that you’re comfortable telling people to listen to something that you know is derogatory, that you know is offensive, that you know is something that you know you should not be saying,” Gould explained.

“And you’re laughing and joking about it that, to me, speaks on what his mind state is. This is in our community because kids don’t hate people based on the color of their skin from birth, it’s something that they learned. Which means that their parents who live in this community are teaching that to their kids.”