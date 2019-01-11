Get ready to be bewitched by a beautiful Afro-Latina actress in Netflix’s upcoming series, Siempre Bruja.

The highly-anticipated title translates to “Always a Witch” and is based on the novel, Yo Bruja by Isidora Chacon.

Angela Gaviria stars as Carmen, an Afro-Colombian witch from the 17th century who travels to 2019 in an effort to avoid being burned at the stake for falling in love. She is offered the time-jumping out only if she agrees to use none of her powers. She agrees and finds herself in Colombia (circa now) and attempts to start a new life, meet friends and even going to college.

We can’t wait to see how this interesting premise plays out and by the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be good.

Check out the official trailer:

Siempre Bruja premieres February 1 on Netflix.

