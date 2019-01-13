Missy Elliott has spent her 20-plus year career going against the grain and making waves with her music. Now, those waves will sweep her into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Elliott, 47, will become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The official announcement was made Saturday on CBS This Morning and Elliott will become the third rapper to be inducted – Jay-Z was the first in 2016.

“It’s amazing,” Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers said. “To me, it’s important to have equality. I’ve written with a lot of women songwriters, but not nearly enough.

“That’s sort of my secret goal. I want to have more women songwriters,” Rodgers said on air, adding that Missy is “one of my favorite writers of all time.”

Elliott will join a class that features Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Cat Stevens (now known as Yusuf Islam). Missy tweeted her excitement on Saturday.

I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 “Song Writers Hall of Fame🙌🏾🙌🏾 also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING🙌🏾 I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also🙏🏾 I ❤️you all🤗 #SHOF2019 ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/6LRHFoeVz1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 12, 2019

The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognizes artists whose work “represents a spectrum of the most beloved songs from the world’s popular music songbook,” according to its website. Songwriters qualify for induction 20 years after the commercial release of their first song.

Missy’s 1997 debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, introduced the world to her eccentric, R&B infused brand of music and featured the hits “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Sock It 2 Me,” and “Beep Me 911.”

Her 2001 album, Miss E…So Addictive, featured the mega hit “Get Ur Freak On” which led to her winning her first Grammy for best rap solo performance.

The Hall of Fame’s 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner is scheduled for June 13 in New York.