The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards went down in Santa Monica on Sunday night and everyone from Issa Rae to Angela Bassett served up serious style goals on the carpet.

With a ton of #MelaninMagic in the nominee pool, we’re hoping for some wins for some of this year’s biggest and best projects including Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Sorry To Bother You.

Regina King makes powerful pledge after Best Supporting Actress win at Golden Globes

Check out a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded carpet: