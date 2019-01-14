After two Black men were found dead in Democratic donor Ed Buck’s home within the last 18 months, a writer is coming forward to say that his list of alleged victims far exceeds what any of us could have imagined.

According to NBC News, six months ago Jasmyne Cannick posted a warning on her Twitter that it would only be a matter of time before another man lost his life while feeding Buck’s dangerous sexual proclivities.

“If another young, Black gay man overdoses or worse dies at Democratic donor Ed Buck’s apartment it’s going to be the fault of the sheriff’s dept and L.A. District Atty for not stopping him when they had the opportunity to,” Cannick wrote on Twitter in late July.

After Gemmel Moore died from a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s apartment in July of 2017, Cannick contacted Moore’s friends and family, and discovered they’d found a rather detailed journal among his possessions. In the journal the 26-year-old outlined how Buck got him hooked on meth and drugged him against his will.

In the last year Cannick has conducted interviews with several men who said that Buck offered them money to let him administer an injection of crystal methamphetamine into their bodies, which is the most dangerous way to take the drug.

All of her reports are published on her personal website along with pictures and videos taken by the men inside Buck’s apartment. She ultimately concluded that the 65 year old is a “predator” who preys on Black men who are going through tough times and need financial assistance.

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Buck’s attorney Seymour Amster told NBC News that his client hadn’t been charged in connection with the death of Timothy Dean, whom he claims was a “longtime friend” of Buck’s who insisted on coming over the evening her passed away.

“Ed was reluctant, but the friend was insistent,” explained Amster. His client maintains his innocence and says Dean “began exhibiting bizarre behavior,” which prompted Buck to call 911.

But Cannick isn’t buying that explanation and wants the community to be put on notice that Black men aren’t safe as long as Buck is free.

“Our stories aren’t told and our lives are seen as expendable,” she opined. “It’s very easy to write off someone who dies of a drug overdose who was working as a sex worker, but Gemmel was as much a part of our community as the many other young men like him. It may not be pretty, but white gay men taking advantage of young Black men in our community is not unusual—it’s just not talked about in mainstream America.”