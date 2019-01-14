'Black Panther' earned seven nominations at the annual awards show.

The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards went down in Los Angeles on Sunday night and hosted a long list of Black nominees.

Black Panther was nominated in ten categories including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, and got a Best Supporting Actor nod for Michael B. Jordan. The movie was pretty much robbed but managed to take home trophies for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design. Best Action Movie went to Mission Impossible #2,647…WTF?!

If Beale Street Could Talk star, Regina King was honored with Best Supporting Actress and the film’s director, Barry Jenkins, won Best Adapted Screenplay while Mahershala Ali scored Best Supporting Actor for his role in Green Book. On the television side, Thandie Newton won the award for best Supporting Actress (Drama) for her role in HBO’s Westworld and that’s the only bit of melanin in the small-screen winner’s circle.

Check out the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma *WINNER

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice *WINNER

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife *WINNER

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born *WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book *WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk *WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade *WINNER

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite *WINNER

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma *WINNER

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse *WINNER

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible — Fallout *WINNER

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians *WINNER

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice *WINNER

Jason Bateman, Game Night

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite *WINNER

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams, Game Night

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place *WINNER

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma *WINNER

Shoplifters

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham: Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón: Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara: The Favourite

Adam McKay: Vice

Paul Schrader: First Reformed. *WINNER

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly: Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski: A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole: Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins: If Beale Street Could Talk *WINNER

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters: A Star Is Born

Josh Singer: First Man

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee: BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma *WINNER

James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison, Black Panther

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther *WINNER

Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin, Vice

Tom Cross, First Man *WINNER

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Joe Walker, Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter, Black Panther *WINNER

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice *WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther *WINNER

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST SONG

All the Stars, Black Panther

Girl in the Movies, Dumplin’

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born *WINNER

Trip a Little Light Fantastic, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers, Green Book

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man *WINNER

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns