Rep. Steve King is being reprimanded by members of Congress for making overt racist comments and had his committee assignments revoked on Monday.

King, 69, shocked his own Republican colleagues when he blatantly told the New York Times on Thursday that he wondered why white supremacy had become so offensive.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King told the newspaper. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

His Republican counterparts have finally turned their backs on the racist rep and slammed King for his remarks.

“Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) according to The NY Daily News. “His comments call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity.”

The GOP House Steering Committee held an emergency evening meeting to denounce King and to review a course of action.

Members unanimously voted to remove King from all three committees he’s currently assigned to.

King will now become the only House Republican without a committee assignment in the 116th Congress, the outlet reports.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning to put up for a vote a “disapproval resolution” against King on Tuesday, the outlet reports.

Of course, in response to the backlash, King said his comments were “mischaracterized.”

But King has never hidden his racist views and this is just the latest example of his hateful thoughts.

Steve King has always been racist

According to Huffington Post, King is also unapologetically anti-immigration. In 2013, he suggested that a vast majority of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. were “drug mules.”

“For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds — and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert,” the congressman told conservative network Newsmax TV about undocumented immigrants.