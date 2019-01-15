According to reports, Drizzy will play at least 12 shows at the Wynn.

Drake is making big money moves.

According to reports, Drizzy just inked a $10 million deal to take his talents to Sin City. The 32-year-old “In My Feelings” rapper has agreed to perform at least 12 shows at the XS Nightclub at The Wynn in Las Vegas over the next two years.

Last week, he teased the possibility of a Vegas residency during a recent performance at the same venue.

“Vegas…When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or [something]. But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me,” he reportedly told the audience.

Drake going the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears, two performers who have secured big bags thanks to Sin City stints.

No word on whether the performances will feature special guests but we’re guessing fans won’t see Nicki Minaj take the stage alongside to her former constant collaborator. The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram last month, leaving their fans to speculate over whether there’s beef or something else.

Though it may have no meaning at all, Drake and Minaj have been friends for a long time. They both signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint around the same time, about a decade ago, and have been known to tease fans saying that they are in a relationship. A video posted to the Shade Room’s Instagram account on Wednesday night shows that two emcees have stopped following one another on the social network, according to Page Six.

Perhaps it’s nothing, but there have been signs that there once-inseparable union was drifting apart. In 2013, Drake rapped in his song, “Tuscan Leather,” “Not even talkin’ to Nicki, communication is breakin.’” Prior to that, Drake got into a much-hyped feud with Minaj’s then-boyfriend, Meek Mill, according to Page Six.