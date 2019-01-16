According to Forbes, Representative Maxine Waters, the newly appointed Chairperson of the House Financial Services Committee, presented a list of issues at the top of her agenda in this new position. Chief among these issues are consumer and investor protection.

Water’s announced her agenda while speaking at the Center for American Progress Action (CAPA), an independent, nonpartisan policy institute and advocacy organization.

The Democrats have taken over the House Financial Services Committee for the first time in eight years before presenting Waters to speak. Water’s is the first woman to lead the House Financial Services Committee, as well as the first African-American leader.

Under the California representative leadership, the House Financial Services Committee is at the center of the new House’s most important economic policy work, which includes affordable housing, access to credit, consumer protection, financial stability, monetary policy, capital markets that work for working Americans, racial equity in credit, small business entrepreneurship, accountability for the Trump administration and independent financial regulators, according to CAPA.

Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, told Forbes, “The House Financial Services Committee will need bold and decisive leadership. But I can think of no one more able, more dynamic, and more of a fierce leader than Representative Maxine Waters, who now leads the House Financial Services Committee. She is has been one of most prominent voices to hold Trump accountable.”

In outlining her agenda, Waters made it clear that her ongoing priority is to have a strong Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and strong regulations to protect consumers, investors, and the economy. She also promised that CFPB’s role will continue to bring, “accountability and protecting consumers, investors and economy from abusive Wall Street practices, expressing significant concern that the “Trump administration wants to destroy the CFPB.

Waters’ also touched on the effects of the government shutdown during her speech and how shutdown it is specifically hurting entrepreneurs. She also spoke about her concern for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since 95 percent of the workers are currently furloughed.