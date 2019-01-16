American-born actress turned royal Meghan Markle took it with a laugh Wednesday when an admirer commented on her beauty but also mentioned her pregnancy and called her “fat.”

Markle, who married Prince Harry in May, was meeting staffers and volunteers at an animal charity when Peggy McEachrom approached her, People reported.

“What a lovely lady you are,” said McEachrom, a native of Jamaica. “May God bless you.”

McEachrom, pointed to Markle’s baby bump, added, “And you’re a fat lady.”

Markle didn’t mind and in fact, laughed loudly, answering, “I’ll take it!”

Not indicating whether or not she is psychic, McEachrom then made a bold proclamation about the baby’s gender.

“Glad to see you so well – you’ll soon be having a baby boy,” McEachrom said.

This seemed to rouse Markle’s interest.

“Oh, you think it’s going to be a boy?” Markle asked. “It’s a surprise. We don’t know what we’re having. I ask everyone what they think and everyone has a very strong opinion about it.”

Daily Telegraph correspondent Hannah Furness tweeted that the exchange between Markle and the fan marked a first.

“Do my ears deceive me?” Furness wrote, posting video of some of the exchange. “Quite possibly the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been called a ‘fat lady’ and loved it.”

The Twitterverse seemed to love it.

Exactly!! It was meant to be a little tease. In Jamaica the older ladies will ask a pregnant woman" Are you sure that it is a baby or did you eat too much??? — queenbhuie (@queenbhuie) January 16, 2019

She’d be the hottest fat lady there is, gorgeous😍 — Salve Hurley (@iusetoknowthat) January 16, 2019