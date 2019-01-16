One day after the country began buzzing about the fast food meal President Trump served to the champion Clemson Tigers football team on Monday, Good Morning America/GMA Day host and former NFL star Michael Strahan offered to feed the team.

“I would like to invite the Clemson Tigers football team here for a great meal,” Strahan said on-the-air on Tuesday. “Come out here, everybody. Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster …. Whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you.”

Strahan’s cohost Sara Haines chimed in, suggesting they serve caviar to the team too.

When Haines commented that caviar can be pricey, Strahan replied, “It’s out of my pocket.” He added, “I’ve got you guys.”

Trump invited the team to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 7. Trump told reporters that he was paying for the meal out of his own pocket and that the menu was the result of the ongoing government shutdown that is part of the president’s standoff on the border wall.

Social media had a field day with the offerings, questioning why the team wasn’t treated to a more luxurious spread. The buzz grew even bigger as Trump at various points said he’d served 300 hamburgers and 1,000 hamburgers, and in one now-deleted tweet, misspelled the offering as “hamberders.”

Normally, social events at the White House include the finest meals, finger foods or desserts.

On Twitter, Strahan’s bosses at ABC jumped into the discussion, with Good Morning America tweeting:

The Times Square mention was a reference to the location of the studio where Strahan and Haines record their show.

Strahan retweeted the tweet, saying, “Can’t wait to feed you!”

During the show, Strahan said he just wanted to give the winning athletes a “proper meal.”

No response yet from the Tigers.

