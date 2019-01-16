The milestones continue to pour in for Becoming, the bestselling memoir published last year to critical acclaim by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The intimate read that details our Forever First Lady’s Chicago childhood, Ivy League education, her courtship with former President Obama and their eight years in the White House remains No. 1 on Amazon’s list of best-selling books after two months, marking the longest streak for any book in the top-selling spot since Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012.

This is the longest-ever streak for a political manuscript or public figure memoir, CNN reported, based on Amazon data.

Obama’s book is doing well on other lists too. It has been ranked in the top spot on The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list for eight consecutive weeks. She also packed sold-out venues around the country as she tours to promote the book and offer motivational talks.

Get ready also for a post-presidential memoir from Mrs. Obama’s husband, CNN says. Penguin Random House is also on tap to publish that book. No release date has been announced.

Michelle Obama reportedly earned a $65 million book advance for the book and has also secured an estimated $50 million deal with Netflix, which she shares with husband Barack Obama.

And according to recently released Gallup poll, she has been named America’s most admired woman of 2018, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot for the first time in 17 years.

As for the most admired man, her husband former President Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row.