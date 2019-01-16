Professional tennis player, Serena Williams recently revealed that the best, but yet so simple, relationship advice she has ever received came from media mogul Oprah Winfrey. In only six words, Winfrey changed Williams life by saying, ‘Never let anyone dim your light.’

According to The Huffington Post, the tennis star said that she received these wonderful words of wisdom, prior to meeting her now-husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

No one can never go wrong with advice from Winfrey.

“That really stuck with me. Alexis doesn’t dim my light,” Williams said in an interview for the cover of Allure’s February 2019 issue.

“He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be,” Williams added.

In the interview, she also says that Ohanian pushes her to points she had never thought about. She also said that in some of her previous relationships her light was dimmer, noting that it wasn’t a jab to other people she dated before.

Williams has been linked to celebrities such as Common and Drake.

“Not to knock anyone else I was with before, because they were all mostly amazing, but I know now I can be selfish, have a great career, and a great partner, someone that believes in me,” Williams said.

She said now she feels can shine bright and do everything she wants to do.

Ohanian and Williams first met in May of 2015 at a hotel they were both staying in Rome. The coupled got married back in November of 2017. Two months after, they gave birth to their adorable baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

A video of the couple’s precious daughter recent went viral last month, showing her clapping for both her mom and her aunt, Venus Williams’ at an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.