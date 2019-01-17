Common is a rapper, actor, and activist with a clear understanding of where he stands when it comes to the NFL.

During a recent interview with TMZ, he revealed that he would rather not see Travis Scott supporting the NFL by performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“He’s a dope dude, but I really don’t want to support none of that stuff,” Common said. “Travis is doing what he’s gotta do…I feel like man, I wish he wouldn’t [do the halftime show] to be honest.”

Common, Chance The Rapper, and more celebs denounce R. Kelly

While several stars like Rihanna and Cardi B have reportedly turned down the halftime gig to show support for Colin Kaepernick, others, like Big Boi, Travis Scott, and Gladys Knight, don’t seem to o bothered by the ongoing #TakeaKnee controversy.

“I ain’t with supporting the NFL,” Common continued. “They don’t really support black people. Kaepernick said he’s standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown. The NFL basically blackballed him. They’ve shown how they feel about us for real.”

Tons of people feel the same way as Common while others don’t believe the big game’s performers have much to do with the situation.

‘Kap did not approve this BS!’: Kaepernick’s crew blasts Travis Scott and Big Boi’s Super Bowl choice

Nelly weighed in and presented a completely different perspective on the issue.

“I don’t see the big deal on people upset about who’s performing at halftime…Because what people have to understand … if you’re really against the NFL, the halftime show is not what you should be concerned about,” he told TMZ.

“If you’re watching the NFL … if you’re supporting your team … that’s how [the owners] get paid. They don’t get paid through the halftime show.” The St. Louis-native also said he would have “probably” performed at the Super Bowl if he had been asked.

Thoughts?