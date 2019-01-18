Our favorite Awkward Black Girl Issa Rae and Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani have teamed up and will star in a new romantic comedy, The Lovebirds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has just picked up the flick which will be directed by Michael Showalter, and the project has been so fast-tracked production is already set to begin at the end of January.

The script, written by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero, revolves around a couple on the brink of a breakup. The duo manages to get caught up in a quirky murder mystery, and complete mayhem ensues as they stumble towards clearing their names and solving the case. In the midst of all that they still need to figure out if their relationship is worth saving.

Nanjiani, Showalter, and Rae are all serving as executive producers on the film.

Nanjiani, who used to be known for his supporting role in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, made a legion of new fans in 2017 after the release of The Big Sick, which earned him and his co-writer wife Emily V. Gordon an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Showalter also directed Nanjiani in the surprise hit, so their work together on The Lovebirds will be a reunion for the two.

For Rae, who already serves as writer, executive producer and actress on her hit HBO comedy Insecure, wearing several hats is nothing new. She was most recently seen in the teen drama The Hate U Give, and just released the trailer for her next film Little, earlier this month; which stars Black Hollywood vet Regina Hall and Black-ish actress Marsai Martin.

