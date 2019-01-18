John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sat in the fun seat on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night and no question was off limits.

The super couple opened up and gave us juicy TMI about Legend once puking on the walls of an Airbnb and Teigen pulling down his pants to help him pee, but things turned serious when the Grammy winner singer defended his choice to appear in the groundbreaking Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

When a viewer asked to know why he spoke out against R. Kelly, who is accused of sexually assaulting numerous women and holding some captive over the years, Legend responded, “The reason why I did it is, I’m friends with the director, dream hampton, and I respect her work a lot. Another reason is that I have good friends who were part of the R. Kelly movement. They work with rape victims in Chicago. I knew that I could lend my voice to these people who have been hurt.”

Legend, who appeared in the premiere episodes of the project was praised on social media for being “courageous” enough to participant in the series. And he did not hold back when he explained his decision to participate.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f*ck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” Legend tweeted after the premiere episode aired.

Legend is not one to hold his tongue when it comes to any of his musical peers, especially Kanye West.

When another viewer asked about his thoughts of Ye’s erratic twitter rants, Legend said:

“I just shake my head like a lot of people who love Kanye and his music. He owns it and says what he’s going to say.”

Teigen added, “All you want to do is protect the person you love, but as much as you love somebody, they’re going to F-up sometimes and do weird things.”

Well apparently they’ve let bygones be bygones because earlier this week, West and wife Kim Kardashian joined Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen for the R&B crooner’s James Bond/casino themed 40th Birthday party.