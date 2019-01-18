Another woman has stepped forward saying she too was sexually abused by R. Kelly when she was a 16-year-old intern at Epic Records in 1999.

Tracy Sampson sat down with Dateline to detail her time working with the disgraced singer when she was just a minor. These latest claims come just weeks after the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries set social media ablaze with powerful victim testimonies of how the singer led a life filled with sex, lies and videotaped sexual escapades with underaged girls.

According to Sampson, Kelly forced her to kiss him and engage in sex, according to The Hollywood Reporter

She said the “Ignition” singer asked her, “Can I kiss you?'” Sampson recounted, “And I was like, ‘No,'” to which he responded, “‘Well, give me a hug.’ And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me.”

At 16, Sampson said she thought she “was in love with him.”

The explosive Dateline interview is set to air in its entirety tonight on NBC.

Sampson told Dateline that the encounters with R. Kelly lasted until she was 18. She filed a lawsuit against Kelly and they settled out of court in 2002 for $250,000.

In response to the newest allegations, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told NBC News that Sampson’s claims “didn’t happen.”

The explosive six-part Lifetime series brought in an average of 2.1 million total viewers in the live-plus-same-day figures, and has been extensively viewed since, making it one of the biggest ratings wins in Lifetime’s history.