You can add the Rev. Jesse Jackson to the list of people who were put off by the fast food spread that was offered up by President Donald Trump to the Clemson football team players at the White House earlier this week.

The visit was meant to celebrate the Tigers’ 44-16 win over the University of Alabama to claim college football’s national championship which is their second in the last three years. Due to the fact that the White House staff is on furlough because of the federal government’s partial shutdown, Trump claims to have paid to have a buffet of fast food burgers and pizza from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza. The president referred to the offerings as “Great American Food.”

Jackson, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, was not a fan of the gesture.

“The national champions deserved better,” Jackson said to the Greenville News. “It was disgraceful.” “Many people felt offended by it. I felt offended by it.”

The bizarre spectacle became instant fodder for social media, which marveled at the amount of food, openly called it a weak attempt at political posturing, mocked Trump for being cheap, and pointed out that Clemson players – who have their own dietician and have what they eat constantly monitored – likely would have eaten better food on campus.

Plus, it led to Trump infamously misspelling hamburgers “hamberders,” opening the door to be clowned by one particular Fast Food chain that was left out of the feast.

due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019



Jackson went on to say that he was “so, so proud of Clemson” for winning another National Championship. He also called head coach Dabo Swinney a “great man.”