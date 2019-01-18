R. Kelly’s former manager Henry James Mason, 52, has surrendered to authorities after it was alleged he threatened the family of Joycelyn Savage, Channel 2 News reported.

Savage is an alleged victim of Kelly’s and was one of the survivors featured in Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. According to the family, Mason made the threats after Savage’s parents repeatedly questioned whether Kelly’s relationship with their daughter was consensual.

—New R. Kelly Allegations: Former intern says he sexually abused her at 16—

On Friday morning, Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne broke the news.

Breaking on #RKelly story: Henry James Mason has surrendered on terroristic threats warrant, Henry Co Sheriff Keith McBrayer confirmed to me. Mason reportedly RKelly former manager @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/51jv0nuCI0 — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) January 18, 2019

Mason turned himself into Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer 52 after a warrant of terroristic threats was issued.

A police report obtained by The Blast, states that Mason informed Timothy Savage, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Savage’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, says the family was contacted by the Henry County, Ga., district attorney this week and asked if they objected to Mason being given bail once he turns himself in. It has also been revealed that another member of Kelly’s staff is under investigation for also threatening the Savage family due to their involvement in the Lifetime exposé.

“I want him to be held accountable and get the help that he needs,” one alleged victim Asante McGee told Channel 2.

—R. Kelly’s manager expected to surrender to authorities after threat to family featured in Lifetime doc—

Another woman has stepped forward saying she too was sexually abused by Kelly when she was a 16-year-old intern at Epic Records in 1999.

Tracy Sampson sat down with Dateline to detail her time working with the disgraced singer when she was just a minor. These latest claims come just weeks after the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries set social media ablaze with powerful victim testimonies of how the singer led a life filled with sex, lies and videotaped sexual escapades with underaged girls.

According to Sampson, Kelly forced her to kiss him and engage in sex, according to The Hollywood Reporter

She said the “Ignition” singer asked her, “Can I kiss you?’” Sampson recounted, “And I was like, ‘No,’” to which he responded, “‘Well, give me a hug.’ And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me.”

At 16, Sampson said she thought she “was in love with him.”

The explosive Dateline interview is set to air in its entirety tonight on NBC.