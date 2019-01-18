The boyfriend of Morgan Freeman‘s granddaughter, E’Dena Hines has been sentenced to twenty years in prison in connection with her 2015 death.

Lamar Davenport was sentenced on Thursday in Manhattan in the fatally stabbing of Hines. Davenport, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May, is said to have stabbed her twenty-five times outside of her New York apartment on August 16, 2015. Prosecutors say that he was “under the influence of alcohol (and) drugs” during the crime.

“Ambitious and driven, E’Dena Hines was deeply loved by family and friends before her life was brought to a horrific and tragic end by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a press release, further describing it as an “extraordinarily violent crime.”

Hines, who was the granddaughter of Freeman’s first wife, was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest. She was discovered lying in the street in front of her apartment on West 162nd Street near St. Nicholas in Washington Heights and she was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer,” Freeman said to USA TODAY after her death. “Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

Hines was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the movie 5 Flights Up along with Freeman and Diane Keaton. Davenport, according to CBS News, issued an apology during his sentencing hearing and said, “I don’t remember what happened.”