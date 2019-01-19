Black Twitter seems to be simply tickled by the fact that reality star Alexis Star hooked up with Rob Kardashian days after nearly coming to blows with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Blac Chyna.

As reported by Us, Chyna, 30, and the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum got into an altercation during a private party on January 12. Video of the incident was posted online, showing Skyy, 24, chasing after Chyna after trying to attack her. She also threw a drink at her and was ultimately kicked out of the party once guests intervened to stop the madness.

Two days later, she was professing her love for Kardashian, 31, after he posted a photo with her via Snapchat on January 14, calling her his “WCW” and adding, “I’ve been wanting you for so long.”

The two also posted clips online of them having dinner together and when fans called them out for trying to spite Chyna, Kardashian dismissed his critics and noted “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” he wrote on Twitter.

He continued in another tweet: “Damn i was just trying to eat some good food.”

Skyy dropped the L-bomb while explaining her connection with Kardashian.

“That’ll teach em …” she captioned a pic of herself on Instagram on Thursday.

In the comments section, Chyna’s boyfriend, Kid Buu, questioned the sincerity of her relationship with Kardashian. “You really wit robs fat ass for love or is it just for clout?” he asked on Friday.

Skyy wasted no time to snap back with, “Are u with chyna to sell her coke or just to sniff it with her? & to answer your question … I love rob.”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user noted: “Alexis Sky really made it to Calabassas.. and she got real comfortable real quick wearing socks in Kris Jenner‘s kitchen. First of all, Rob not even supposed to be eating Mac and cheese smh and last i heard, his socks could barely support Dream”

Kardashian and Blac Chyna called off their engagement in December 2016, and are currently battling it out over lowering his child support payments for their daughter Dream.