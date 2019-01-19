Mariah Carey is embattled in a bizarre lawsuit involving her former assistant who claims the singer’s former manager allegedly called her racial slurs, mocked her breasts and urinated in her.

According to Rolling Stone, Lianna Shakhnazaryan (also known as Lianna Azarian), has responded to the singer’s lawsuit against her by hitting back with her own suit that accuses Carey of wrongful termination and bearing witness to the sexual battery and harassment she claims she endured during her two years of employment.

Shakhnazaryan’s lawsuit was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on January 16th, the same day that Carey sued, accusing her of secretly filming embarrassing videos that violate a non-disclosure agreement and trying to extort her out of $8 million, the report states.

—Future slams Russell Wilson for ‘Not Being a Man’ in marriage with Ciara—

Shakhnazaryan’s 32-page complaint notes that she was hired by Carey in September 2015 and expected to be on call 24/7 to assist both the songstress and her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov (also known as Stella Stolper).

Shakhnazaryan claims Bulochnikov (who is also named in the lawsuit) was verbally and physically abusive toward her by slapping her buttocks and breasts and putting items under them such as iPhones, remote controls and utensils. She also alleges that Bulochnikov called her an “Armenian whore,” an “Armenian princess,” an “Armenian bitch” and a “fucking n—-r.”

On multiple occasions, Shakhnazaryan claims Bulochnikov tackled her to the ground and then urinated on her. The lawsuit alleges that Carey was present for much of the abuse and allowed it to go on. When Shakhnazaryan complained about Bulochnikov’s misconduct in October 2017, she was fired one month later. She is now suing for sexual battery, discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination.

—Alexis Skyy declares her ‘Love’ for Rob Kardashian after fight with Blac Chyna—

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that Carey’s lawsuit accuses her former assistant of being “a grifter, a Peeping Tom(asina) and an extortionist,” and claims Shakhnazaryan “secretly filmed Mariah engaged in personal activities which, if revealed … would be personally embarrassing and professionally damaging.” Shakhnazaryan “displayed the intimate videos to her friends and co-workers” and expressed “that were she ever terminated … [she] would sell the video for a profit and buy herself a home.”

Shakhnazaryan’s attorney, Mark T. Quigley, dismissed Carey’s lawsuit, stating: “My client never did anything she wasn’t specifically asked to do while working in the course and scope of her job as a personal assistant,” he said, according to Buzzfeed. “[Shakhnazaryan’s] lawsuit is about holding her employer accountable for severely inappropriate behavior that caused tremendous stress and emotional turmoil.”

Earlier this month, Carey settled a lawsuit brought by Bulochnikov, alleging breach of contract, unpaid wages and sexual harassment.