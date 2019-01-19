Ciara and her man Russell Wilson got her ex-fiancé and baby father Future all up in his feelings, as the rapper has slammed the “Level Up” singer for the way she allegedly dominates her marriage with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, reports Us Weekly.

Future and Ciara became engaged in October 2013 but called it quits three months after the birth of their son Future Zahir Wilburn. Now Ciara is happily married to Wilson and they co-parent baby Future. They also share a daughter, 1-year-old daughter Sienna Princess.

But Future has been left feeling some way about their union and explained recently to his friend Big Bank Black that he believes Wilson is far too easygoing in the marriage.

—Princess Nokia calls out Ariana Grande for stealing ”7 Rings”: ‘Sounds about white!’—

“He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position,” he said during his interview on Beats 1 Radio. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

Future went on to explain that when he was dating CiCi, he wouldn’t allow talk of her ex-lovers.

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that,” he said. “She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s— no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

Future and Ciara called it quits at the time because of his alleged cheating. After ending their engagement, she began dating Wilson in 2015. The pair officially tied the knot the following summer.

—Alexis Skyy declares her ‘Love’ for Rob Kardashian after a fight with Blac Chyna—

Future’s main gripe seems to be Wilson allowing Ciara to rant about him on the web.

“He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

One Twitter user noted: “Russell, who is actively raising Future’s son and being a good husband to Ciara, is not a man. But Future, who said his kids would just have to understand why he couldn’t see them, thinks *he* is a man because…*checks notes*…he didn’t do what Ciara told him to do? Ok.”

Russell, who is actively raising Future’s son and being a good husband to Ciara, is not a man. But Future, who said his kids would just have to understand why he couldn’t see them, thinks *he* is a man because…*checks notes*…he didn’t do what Ciara told him to do? Ok. https://t.co/HAzqFI8mS0 — Jacinta (@learnteachwin) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the Grammy award-winning singer recently opened up about how she’s ready to take her marriage to the next level.

“Russ and I always like to have the conversations and reflect on our years in general, whether it’s what we’ve done individually, but also together and how we can keep on leveling up our love,” Ciara told PEOPLE.