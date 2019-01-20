Forget Tyrone. Erykah Badu better call a fixer to help her out of the mess she stepped in when she took sides with R. Kelly and defended the disgraced singer during a concert in Chicago, The Independent reports.

Badu left her fans shocked and dismayed when she backed the singer despite the serious sexual abuse allegations made in the damaging Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime docu-series.

Being R. Kelly’s ally right now is not something a singer with a thriving singing career might want to do – ask Lady Gaga. She got slammed for her past collaboration and support of Kelly but later apologized and pulled their song from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

The backlash can be swift, but Badu stood by her man while performing at the Aragon Ballroom and criticized the women who made the sexual allegation claims.

“What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?” Badu allegedly said, one concertgoer reported.

Another person said she told the crowd to “keep [their] opinion to [themselves]”.

Bad move Badu.

Just about everybody who had affiliations with R. Kelly is jumping ship.

Sony music dropped the singer from the label. Many singers who collaborated with the artist are pulling their music from streaming services and many others have distanced themselves from the singer and made it clear that they no longer support him or his music.

Badu’s alliance with the singer left some of her fans shocked and heartbroken.

“I loved you until I realized you supported a rapist and pedophile as your brother,” one follower replied. Badu answered back: “Correction, love has little to do with supporting others’ bad choices. Love is wisdom.”

Likely because she was receiving backlash, Badu posted a cryptic message on Instagram: “Having eyes that can see all points of view is a blessing… and a curse in the court of public opinion.”