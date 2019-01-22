Kevin Barnett, 32, the writer and comedian behind the new Fox comedy series Rel, died while on vacation in Mexico, according to Variety.

The New York City-based comedian’s career included writing for previous series including TruTV’s Friends of the People, which announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. He also worked on Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show, and as writer-producer of The Carmichael Show. Barnett was also a writer on the “Housesitting” episode of Comedy Central’s Broad City, along with appearances on HBO’s Funny as Hell and in Chris Rock’s Top Five.

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

Most recently, Barnet was the executive producer and co-creator of Rel alongside Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

Comedian Ben Kissel, who co-hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett, broke the news on his Twitter, remembering his friend.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett,” he said. “The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re see them again. We love you KB.”

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson remembered Barnett on Instagram, saying that he was “f—ing crushed” at the news.

“The world lost a great one today,” Davidson said. “I’ve known him for nearly 10 years and he’s always been the sweetest and funn

Always had a smile on his face,” he added. “Was one of the few that treated me like a comic even when I was just 16 years old. He always made me feel part of the group.”

There is no information on the cause of death. His last Instagram post came two days ago in Mexico where he joked about buying a blanket vest.