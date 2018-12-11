A Wisconsin teacher has been placed on paid leave after a video a student recorded of the teacher saying the “n-word” and attempting to justify it.

According to CBS Milwaukee, the video was recorded on Nov. 29 at Bradford High School in Kenosha which is halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

“The district was made aware of this incident today and has launched an investigation,” the Kenosha School District said in a statement on Monday. “The employee has been placed on paid leave while the investigation is completed, however, no additional details can be shared due to personnel privacy rights.”

In the video in question, the white teacher says “I can say it” before dropping the racial slur seven times in rapid succession.

Some students were uncomfortable and did not speak the rest of class while apparently, laughed it off.

“She brought up that when she was younger, she had a nanny who was of color and that people often called her nanny that so she felt comfortable using that type of language,” Kristal Manthe, whose children are in the class, said.

A girl in the class allegedly used the word toward another student in class, and that is when the teacher chimed in with her repeated usage of it.

“Her influence on them is going to make them think that this type of language is ok in the future, and that really bothered me,” Manthe said. A father of a student in the class said he went to the school principal the day it happened, but no action was taken.

It is the latest in a recent number of racist school related issues in Wisconsin. Last month, a photo of a group of boys making a Nazi salute at a school in Baraboo, Wisc. Went viral.

In that case, the district declined to do anything about it, citing freedom of speech.