Teyana Taylor thegrio.com
(L-R) Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.and Iman Shumpert attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor took to Twitter to shut down rumors that an alleged sexcapades resulted in her NBA star husband Iman Shumpert getting an alleged side chick pregnant.

Rumors spread like wildfire that the eccentric couple had a threesome with adult film star Alby Rydes, and that the Sacramento Kings shooting guard left her with child.

Rydes had the baby late last year but Taylor alluded to the fact that Shumpert isn’t the baby’s da da.

Taylor released the K.T.S.E. track “Threesome,” but she apparently wasn’t talking about a ménage a trois with Rydes.

Rydes apparently clapped back too and admitted that Shumpert isn’t the daddy.

Last year in a conversation with People, the songstress-mama opened up about what it’s like in their bedroom.

“What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring,” said Taylor. “We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for.”

Another factor in their love life is the love of their lives, their 2-year-old Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr., nicknamed Junie. The couple made headlines following their daughter’s birth in December 2016 after she popped out unexpectedly while the couple were at home in their bathroom. Just them two, Iman assisted with the delivery as Teyana pushed, and the new father controversially held the umbilical cord with his Beats headphones.