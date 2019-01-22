Teyana Taylor took to Twitter to shut down rumors that an alleged sexcapades resulted in her NBA star husband Iman Shumpert getting an alleged side chick pregnant.

READ MORE: Donald Trump defends racist Catholic students who taunted Native American elder in viral video

Rumors spread like wildfire that the eccentric couple had a threesome with adult film star Alby Rydes, and that the Sacramento Kings shooting guard left her with child.

1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him 😃 End of story. https://t.co/FCdG0c1VIr — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Rydes had the baby late last year but Taylor alluded to the fact that Shumpert isn’t the baby’s da da.

Taylor released the K.T.S.E. track “Threesome,” but she apparently wasn’t talking about a ménage a trois with Rydes.

READ MORE: Chris Brown arrested in Paris after woman accused him of rape

Rydes apparently clapped back too and admitted that Shumpert isn’t the daddy.

Everybody will act like they don’t see this part tho 🙄 lol https://t.co/A74RtPQFsE — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Last year in a conversation with People, the songstress-mama opened up about what it’s like in their bedroom.

“What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring,” said Taylor. “We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for.”

Another factor in their love life is the love of their lives, their 2-year-old Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr., nicknamed Junie. The couple made headlines following their daughter’s birth in December 2016 after she popped out unexpectedly while the couple were at home in their bathroom. Just them two, Iman assisted with the delivery as Teyana pushed, and the new father controversially held the umbilical cord with his Beats headphones.