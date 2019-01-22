Chris Brown was arrested and detained in Paris after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape.

The woman reportedly told French police that she met Brown at a nightclub close to Champs-Elysées and she went to the 29-year-old singer’s hotel with him, The Standard reports.

“The woman said she was abused by Mr Brown, a bodyguard, and a friend, and then she was left alone with the star,” said another source in Paris.

“A total of three men were arrested at Mr Brown’s hotel. They did not resist police, and now have lawyers representing them.”

Brown’s bodyguard and his friend have reportedly been arrested along with him and detained.

More allegations

Last year a lawsuit was filed by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted at his home during a drug-filled party.

According to TMZ, Gloria Allred is representing the accuser who is referred to as “Jane Doe” in court documents that alleged she was assaulted, raped, and forced to perform oral sex on two of Chris Brown’s friends during a wild party at his home in California.

According to the court docs obtained by The Blast, the alleged victim says she met Chris Brown and his friend, Lowell Grissom, Jr., at Hollywood hotspot, 1OAK in February 2017 before heading to an after party at a recording studio where she was forced to surrender her cell phone.

She claims they continued to party at Brown’s home and it was there that the singer supplied guests with cocaine, molly, and marijuana and waived a gun in the air. According to Doe, Brown personally handed each of the female attendees a “pill filled with white powder” but she didn’t take it. Instead, she alleges, her mother tracked her location from her cell phone and sent police to the residence. The documents allege that Brown ordered Grissom to hide a duffel bag full of guns from the cops and continued to party once the authorities left the scene.

Details get even darker from there, when a female friend of Brown’s (Doe X) allegedly demanded the female guests to “hook up” with Brown and Grissom, who reportedly moved a couch in front of the bedroom door to block anyone from leaving at brown’s request.

Jane Doe insists that when she tried to leave the room, Doe X grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom. Then, she alleges, Doe X sat on her face, pinned her down with her legs, and forced her to perform oral sex on her while she was menstruating. Jane Doe said her face was covered in blood after the incident, so she took a shower and it was in the restroom that Grissom allegedly raped her the first time. She also stated that he raped her a second time against a washing machine while she was waiting for a ride.

She reportedly went to a rape treatment center and reported the crimes to the authorities.

Chris Brown received five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in his car in 2009.

In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police he had threatened her with a gun.

According to Reuters, a rape conviction in France can carry a sentence of 15 years.