Mary J. Blige is once again flexing her acting chops for killer new role in the upcoming Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

—A call to action after a story about 12-year-old Black girls being strip searched at school goes viral—

The live action series is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

The novels follow the Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional superhero family, trying to solve the mystery of their father’s murder. Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) must all overcome their differences, and it doesn’t always work.

As for Blige, she plays Cha-Cha, a relentless hit woman who can travel through time to come after her targets.

According to Deadline, Cha-Cha considers herself a “pain artist” and loves not only the kill but the torture of her targets. She has a reputation for sadism and only cares about her partner, Hazel. Even her employers have her ire, because of their reliance on bureaucracy.

According to the official show description

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

—SECRET PHOTO: Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors hit DC to meet with President Obama after snubbing Trump—

Blige’s success with Netflix and ‘Mudbound’

This marks a reunion for Blige and Netflix after the success of Mudbound.

Blige told New York Magazine in an interview that she was not exactly enthusiastic when she first took on a more natural look to play the part of Florence Jackson.

Blige, who described herself as “addicted to lashes” had to leave her wigs and makeup behind to be a sharecropper’s wife in Jim Crow Mississippi.

“I’m Mary J. Blige. I mean, like, this is what I do. I wear wigs, I wear bob wigs, and I had to completely strip down to my own natural hair texture, which I’ve always been afraid of,” she said. “Dee [Rees] stripped me down all the way to what I truly am, and people were complimenting me. People were saying how beautiful I was. I didn’t know I was that beautiful for real. You understand what I’m saying? I didn’t know that.”

Will you be checking out this Netflix flix on February 15 when it debuts?