The Golden State Warriors had a different play in mind when they visited Washington, D.C. this week— and it didn’t include a pit stop at Trump’s place.

The NBA champs, who twice before declined to meet with the petty President, opted instead to meet with Barack Obama for a private, players only gathering, The NY Daily News reports.

While the meeting was supposed to be top secret, word leaked after a photo popped up on Instagram but was later deleted. Too late! The internet had a field day with the photo of the basketball stars showing love to 44 while throwing epic shade at 45.

Looks like the Warriors paid a visit to President Barack Obama during their visit to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/D5PSwjc3Gl — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 25, 2019



Last year, during Golden State’s media day last year, Steph Curry said in no uncertain terms that he ded not want to take part in the White House ceremony celebrating their championship win.

While Curry admitted he wasn’t speaking for the whole team, he said, “I don’t want to go, that’s kind of the nucleus of my belief.”

“[I]t’s not just me going to the White House,” Curry stated. “If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation.”

Steph Curry was asked what his message was in choosing to not attend.

“That we don’t stand for basically what our President has—the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it,” Curry said. “And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It’s not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.”

President Trump saw the coverage of Steph Curry’s comments and immediately took offense. Trump tweeted, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

This led to LeBron James tweeting back at Trump, posting, “U bum [Curry] already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite.”

James went on to say, “Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up.”

The meeting with Obama was organized by, a Warriors official told ESPN.

Take that Chump Trump!