Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cooking up a new film that pays homage to his Samoan culture.

In Johnson’s new movie, Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff from the Fast & Furious film franchise which focuses on Johnson’s US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. The former WWE wrestler turn A-List action star said he’s been waiting his entire life to play this role.

“This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Tonight, we nourish it with yours,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “Here’s a lil’ exclusive from set of Hobbs & Shaw, our Fast & Furious spin off film coming this summer. I’ve been waiting for this my entire career. This is more than a movie to me – our culture & warrior mana is very real. More to come. Now they bleed.”

He didn’t stop there. In an interview with EW, Johnson enthused: “You are going to f—-ing love this movie. “I guess a good way to describe it is you have two guys who don’t really like each other,” Johnson explained, “love to slap each other around, always think that they’re right, and will always have each other’s back — but they will never admit it.”

The movie is being filmed, in part, in Hawaii, Johnson’s old stomping grounds.

Starring in Hobbs and Shaw, in addition to Johnson and Statham, are Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The movie is directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch. “As excited as we all are about shooting this franchise and creating something that is awesome for the fans, it was also imperative– not only to me, but to Jason, David, the entire cast– that we still maintained the core values of what has made Fast & Furious such a beloved franchise,” Johnson told Comicbook.com.

Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2, 2019.