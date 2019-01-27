TLC’s Rozonda Thomas, better known as Chilli, didn’t need a documentary to convince her that R&B singer, R. Kelly, was a danger to young girls. She has believed this for decades.

Ever since, Kelly married Aaliyah in 1994 when the princess of R&B was a mere 15 years old to Kelly’s 27 years. The marriage was annulled in 1995.

Chilli said the marriage was a major red flag for her.

“It didn’t take me to see a documentary to know the truth,” Chilli told TMZ. “(Kelly) was canceled years ago in my book, after marrying a 15-year-old child. And then on top of that, I saw the tape at the studio with a whole bunch of other people, and I was just like ‘He’s going to jail.’ I saw it, I was like ‘He’s going to jail.’ And then when I heard he was denied I was like ‘What!’ How can you deny that? That’s just like me saying, ‘Oh that’s not me on that swing in the ‘No Scrubs’ video – it’s not me. I mean come on.”

Chilli goes on.

“When you’re young, that frontal lobe hasn’t closed up yet so your reasoning and all that kind of stuff is not there, it’s not developed. But the person that’s older than you should know better. She was a kid – I don’t care how they acting or whatever. Even the people are like ‘Oh, it’s the parents, it’s the parents.’ Them as well, it’s not just one person, but it’s definitely the monsters for sure.”

In January, Lifetime Network aired a docuseries entitled Surviving R. Kelly, which broke records and ratings over three days detailing Kelly’s alleged abusive behavior by interviewing survivors, business associates, siblings, parents and critics.

Chilli said she has long-refused to work with Kelly but she did name one artist that she’d love to collaborate with– Weezer. She said she loves the band’s new cover album and would love to perform “No Scrubs” with the band.