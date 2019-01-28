The “new” math, especially Common Core math, has had plenty of parents frustrated and griping online about the difficulty of solving problems using the new methods.

If parents are confused, you can bet kids are too, especially one little guy who was so frazzled with his math homework that he called 911 to report his personal “emergency” that he was having with his math homework, ABC7 reports.

Antonia Bundy, of the Lafayette Police Department in Indiana, was the dispatcher on the other end when the unnamed boy called the line for homework help. He said he “had a really bad day” and had “tons” of homework he was having trouble with.

Mind you, Bundy’s got to keep the dispatch line clear to answer real emergencies, but she’s being hailed as a hero for staying on the call to help the little guy figure out how to add his fractions.

“I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help,” the boy said.

“When a young child calls to ask for homework help, Antonia didn’t miss a beat,” the Lafayette Police Department wrote in its Twitter post.

“We get a lot of unusual call requests, but this one kind of stood out,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard.

Bundy calmly walked him through his minor math emergency with the patience of a tutor.

The Lafayette Police Department posted about Bundy on Twitter, but let’s hope it doesn’t get her an influx of calls about solving math equations.

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019



The department is also trying to find out which school the boy goes to so they can connect with the principal.

For the record, there is an app for that, to help with math homework.

Jean-Marie Chanoine is a 46-year-old tech entrepreneur who said after watching his eldest daughter, a gifted and talented student, struggle with math, he knew something wasn’t adding up.

So he literally took matters into his own hands and created a math app game series called ARBE10—named after his two daughters’ initials—to help his daughter and other kids learn the basics.

