The Black Panther cast got some well-deserved recognition when they won a coveted Screen Actors Guild award Sunday night for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The critically acclaimed superhero action film starred the first all-Black Marvel cast and racked up bank at the box office, earning $1.3 billion worldwide for the Ryan Coogler led movie, reports the NY Daily News.

And at the 25th annual SAG award, the film’s main star Chadwick Boseman was beside himself with excitement during his acceptance speech talking about the 2018 superhero flick that has become a cultural phenomenon.

“To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. To be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, there’s not a stage for you to be featured on,” Boseman said.

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019



“We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above,” Boseman, who starred as King T’Challa in the African nation of Wakanda, went on.

“We knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. We could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see. We knew that we had something that we wanted to give.”

Since the SAG awards is a precursor to the Oscars, we are definitely on Oscar watch to see if Black Panther wins big. It’s the first time a superhero film has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The film was also nominated for Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar‘s “All the Stars.”