One of Chicago’s proudest hometown boys, Chance the Rapper, is teaming up with Postmates to for a brand new charity campaign.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, from January 29 through February 1, anyone who orders food from a list of the rapper’s favorite Chicago restaurants will also be donating $1 to his non-profit, SocialWorks at no cost to the user.

“We’re teaming up with Chance the Rapper to make a positive impact on the community by raising funds for SocialWorks — an organization that empowers youths through the arts, education, and civic engagement,” explains an announcement on the delivery service’s blog.

Chance’s list of faves includes: 7-Eleven, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe, Blaze Pizza, Cheesie’s Pub & Grub, Chef Luciano, Chipotle, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Harold’s Chicken, LiqrBox, Mr. J’s Dawg & Burger, Nando’s Peri_Peri, Popeye’s, Protein Bar, Royal Caribbean Jerk, Shake Shack, Sharks Fish & Chicken and Walgreens.

Postmates will be donating up to $10,000 through the Chance campaign for SocialWorks.

Earlier this month, the emcee-turned-activist donated $400,000 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia. Up until then his support for Enyia was mostly shown through verbal endorsements and creating opportunities for the community to learn about her platform, but recently Chance’s mentee, Ja’Mal Green, took to Twitter to playfully put him on blast for forgetting to cut her a check.

Yo, @chancetherapper I’m tired of seeing you host fundraisers for @AmaraEnyia but you can’t write a check. Save the appearances! She needs money to compete, you might as well ran for mayor yourself. It’s not about YOU! There I said it, I’m out the race. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #ChanceTheEgo — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) January 13, 2019

In response, Chance suggested, “you should endorse her.”

But Green’s words must have struck a chord because shortly thereafter, the rapper followed the young man’s advice and contributed what is currently the largest single donation from an individual donor to date.

When news of the financial support began to circulate on social media, Green weighed in once more, tweeting, “what I tell him y’all, endorse a check! Now play ball.”

Enyia’s campaign spokesperson, Camonghne Felix, released a statement outlining how the donation will be used towards essential campaign activities such as advertising and staffing.

“[The donation] means that we’ll have more flexibility than we’ve had before in our efforts to mobilize, get people engaged and connect with communities that have been disillusioned with politics,” read the statement. “It’s the collective power of their voices and votes that will win on Feb. 26 — not the power of money.”