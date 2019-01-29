Belle’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw is starring in a new dramedy Misbehaviour, and the pics just dropped with a first look of her looking quite regal as a beauty queen contestant.

The true story centers around the 1970 Miss World contest and the protests instigated by the newly-formed women’s liberation movement, Deadline.com reports.

Some 58 contestants competed for the Miss World beauty pageant title. In November 1970, a group of feminist activists marched into the Royal Albert Hall and disrupted the contest.

According to the show description, Mbatha-Raw plays Miss Grenada, Jennifer Hosten, who was the first black woman to win the Miss World title. The cast includes Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear ,and Alexa Davies.

Director Philippa Lowthorpe will direct from a script written by Rebecca Frayn (The Lady).

Meanwhile the actress is dealing with an alleged stalker, Fox News reports.

Police reportedly found a tracking device on Mbatha-Raw’s car and the actress is reportedly “living in fear” of a female neighbor is she believes is stalking her every move. Mbatha-Raw said the neighbor/fan has followed her around town for the last two months to spin classes and even hotels in LA.

The Black Mirror actress also reported that the woman harassed her by bombarding her phone with calls and would then hang up.

The woman also allegedly followed her to hotels and spin classes. The LAPD is investigating the case, according to TMZ.