Pop rock group Maroon 5 doesn’t want to go back and forth with the media and cancelled their pre-game press conference, following the Colin Kaepernick controversy, The Daily Mail reports.

READ MORE: Kamala Harris calls attack on Jussie Smollett ‘modern-day lynching’

The NFL said in a statement on Tuesday, that the group, which will give the Super Bowl LIII halftime performance, won’t be holding the press conference as acts normally do

“Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event,” the statement reads. “As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

The lineup for the performance at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium will feature Maroon 5 along with Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi, one half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast.

A Change.org petition from fans asked that Maroon 5 drop out of the lineup to side with Kaepernick who is battling against the league for being blackballed for his stance on protesting police brutality of blacks and racial injustice.

READ MORE: ‘I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!’: B. Smith’s husband responds to critics

Billboard reported that Scott required the NFL to make a joint donation of $500,000 to Dream Corps, an organization fighting for social justice in order for him to move forward with the appearance. News of Scott’s being on the halftime show was initially met with anger from Michael B. Jordan, the Rev. Al Sharpton and others.

Maroon 5, is expected to continue a ‘social and digital media rollout’ ahead of Sunday night’s game, the outlet reports.

On Tuesday, the group announced a joint charity donation with Interscope Records and the NFL of $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, according to reports.

“This is definitely a controversial year, but it’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. As musician it’s the biggest stage you could ever play,” the group’s keyboardist PJ Morton, said recently in an interview with The Associated Press.

“Our job as musicians is to provide a service and make people feel good, and I think that’s going to be our mission – just to have a good time and do what we do,” he added. “I’m excited to play on that stage, man. I watched halftime shows my whole life. I want to be there.”